The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada: April 2
Cindy Morris, left, and Swarnamala Ratnayaka prepare RNA for testing for the new coronavirus at the molecular pathology lab at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 2, 2020 10:59PM EDT
The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 5:53 p.m. on April 2, 2020:
There are 11,228 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
- Quebec: 5,518 confirmed (including 36 deaths, 224 resolved)
- Ontario: 2,793 confirmed (including 53 deaths, 831 resolved)
- British Columbia: 1,066 confirmed (including 25 deaths, 606 resolved)
- Alberta: 968 confirmed (including 13 deaths, 174 resolved)
- Saskatchewan: 206 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 36 resolved)
- Nova Scotia: 193 confirmed (including 16 resolved)
- Newfoundland and Labrador: 183 confirmed (including 1 death, 10 resolved)
- Manitoba: 152 confirmed (including 1 death, 11 resolved), 15 presumptive
- New Brunswick: 91 confirmed (including 22 resolved)
- Prince Edward Island: 22 confirmed (including 3 resolved)
- Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed
- Yukon: 6 confirmed
- Northwest Territories: 2 confirmed
- Nunavut: No confirmed cases
- Total: 11,228 (15 presumptive, 11,213 confirmed including 132 deaths, 1,933 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2020.