The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID -19 cases in Canada as of 5:53 p.m. on April 2, 2020:

There are 11,228 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

- Quebec: 5,518 confirmed (including 36 deaths, 224 resolved)

- Ontario: 2,793 confirmed (including 53 deaths, 831 resolved)

- British Columbia: 1,066 confirmed (including 25 deaths, 606 resolved)

- Alberta: 968 confirmed (including 13 deaths, 174 resolved)

- Saskatchewan: 206 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 36 resolved)

- Nova Scotia: 193 confirmed (including 16 resolved)

- Newfoundland and Labrador: 183 confirmed (including 1 death, 10 resolved)

- Manitoba: 152 confirmed (including 1 death, 11 resolved), 15 presumptive

- New Brunswick: 91 confirmed (including 22 resolved)

- Prince Edward Island: 22 confirmed (including 3 resolved)

- Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed

- Yukon: 6 confirmed

- Northwest Territories: 2 confirmed

- Nunavut: No confirmed cases

- Total: 11,228 (15 presumptive, 11,213 confirmed including 132 deaths, 1,933 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2020.