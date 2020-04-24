The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada: April 24
A healthcare worker leaves after finishing her shift for the day at the Eatonville Care Centre in Toronto on Friday, April 24, 2020. The facility as been one of the hardest hit care centres with the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 24, 2020 11:14PM EDT
The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:42 p.m. on April 24, 2020:
There are 43,888 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
- Quebec: 22,616 confirmed (including 1,340 deaths, 4,724 resolved)
- Ontario: 13,519 confirmed (including 763 deaths, 7,087 resolved)
- Alberta: 4,017 confirmed (including 72 deaths, 1,397 resolved)
- British Columbia: 1,853 confirmed (including 98 deaths, 1,114 resolved)
- Nova Scotia: 850 confirmed (including 16 deaths, 392 resolved)
- Saskatchewan: 341 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 280 resolved)
- Manitoba: 252 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 174 resolved), 11 presumptive
- Newfoundland and Labrador: 256 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 199 resolved)
- New Brunswick: 118 confirmed (including 104 resolved)
- Prince Edward Island: 26 confirmed (including 24 resolved)
- Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)
- Yukon: 11 confirmed (including 8 resolved)
- Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)
- Nunavut: No confirmed cases
- Total: 43,888 (11 presumptive, 43,877 confirmed including 2,302 deaths, 15,521 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2020.