

The Canadian Press





The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:42 p.m. on April 24, 2020:

There are 43,888 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

- Quebec: 22,616 confirmed (including 1,340 deaths, 4,724 resolved)

- Ontario: 13,519 confirmed (including 763 deaths, 7,087 resolved)

- Alberta: 4,017 confirmed (including 72 deaths, 1,397 resolved)

- British Columbia: 1,853 confirmed (including 98 deaths, 1,114 resolved)

- Nova Scotia: 850 confirmed (including 16 deaths, 392 resolved)

- Saskatchewan: 341 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 280 resolved)

- Manitoba: 252 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 174 resolved), 11 presumptive

- Newfoundland and Labrador: 256 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 199 resolved)

- New Brunswick: 118 confirmed (including 104 resolved)

- Prince Edward Island: 26 confirmed (including 24 resolved)

- Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

- Yukon: 11 confirmed (including 8 resolved)

- Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

- Nunavut: No confirmed cases

- Total: 43,888 (11 presumptive, 43,877 confirmed including 2,302 deaths, 15,521 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2020.