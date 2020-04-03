

The Canadian Press





The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID -19 cases in Canada as of 7:14 p.m. on April 3, 2020:

There are 12,547 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

- Quebec: 6,101 confirmed (including 61 deaths, 306 resolved)

- Ontario: 3,255 confirmed (including 67 deaths, 1,023 resolved)

- British Columbia: 1,174 confirmed (including 35 deaths, 641 resolved)

- Alberta: 1,075 confirmed (including 18 deaths, 196 resolved)

- Saskatchewan: 220 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 36 resolved)

- Nova Scotia: 207 confirmed (including 21 resolved)

- Newfoundland and Labrador: 195 confirmed (including 1 death, 11 resolved)

- Manitoba: 164 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 11 resolved), 18 presumptive

- New Brunswick: 95 confirmed (including 22 resolved)

- Prince Edward Island: 22 confirmed (including 4 resolved)

- Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed

- Yukon: 6 confirmed

- Northwest Territories: 2 confirmed

- Nunavut: No confirmed cases

- Total: 12,547 (18 presumptive, 12,529 confirmed including 187 deaths, 2,271 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2020.