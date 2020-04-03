The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada: April 3
A health care worker wearing protective gear walks between a COVID-19 assessment centre at The Scarborough Hospital in Scarborough, Ont., on Friday, April 3, 2020. Health officials and the government has asks that people stay inside to help curb the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 3, 2020 11:00PM EDT
The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:14 p.m. on April 3, 2020:
There are 12,547 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
- Quebec: 6,101 confirmed (including 61 deaths, 306 resolved)
- Ontario: 3,255 confirmed (including 67 deaths, 1,023 resolved)
- British Columbia: 1,174 confirmed (including 35 deaths, 641 resolved)
- Alberta: 1,075 confirmed (including 18 deaths, 196 resolved)
- Saskatchewan: 220 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 36 resolved)
- Nova Scotia: 207 confirmed (including 21 resolved)
- Newfoundland and Labrador: 195 confirmed (including 1 death, 11 resolved)
- Manitoba: 164 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 11 resolved), 18 presumptive
- New Brunswick: 95 confirmed (including 22 resolved)
- Prince Edward Island: 22 confirmed (including 4 resolved)
- Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed
- Yukon: 6 confirmed
- Northwest Territories: 2 confirmed
- Nunavut: No confirmed cases
- Total: 12,547 (18 presumptive, 12,529 confirmed including 187 deaths, 2,271 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2020.