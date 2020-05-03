The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada: May 3, 2020
A woman waits to be tested for COVID-19 at a mobile test clinic in the Montreal neighbourhood of Saint-Michel, Sunday, May 3, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 3, 2020 10:48PM EDT
The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 5:45 p.m. on May 3, 2020:
There are 59,474 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
- Quebec: 31,865 confirmed (including 2,205 deaths, 7,258 resolved)
- Ontario: 17,553 confirmed (including 1,216 deaths, 12,005 resolved)
- Alberta: 5,766 confirmed (including 95 deaths, 2,713 resolved)
- British Columbia: 2,171 confirmed (including 114 deaths, 1,376 resolved)
- Nova Scotia: 971 confirmed (including 37 deaths, 624 resolved)
- Saskatchewan: 433 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 305 resolved)
- Manitoba: 281 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 237 resolved)
- Newfoundland and Labrador: 259 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 232 resolved)
- New Brunswick: 118 confirmed (including 118 resolved)
- Prince Edward Island: 27 confirmed (including 24 resolved)
- Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)
- Yukon: 11 confirmed (including 11 resolved)
- Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)
- Nunavut: 1 confirmed
- Total: 59,474 (0 presumptive, 59,474 confirmed including 3,682 deaths, 24,921 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2020.