The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada: May 6, 2020
An elderly man wearing a protective face mask and gloves walks past a boarded up store on Robson Street, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. British Columbia has outlined a gradual reopening of its economy with certain health services, retail outlets, restaurants, salons and museums resuming some operations in mid-May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020 11:00PM EDT
The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 6:25 p.m. ET on May 6, 2020:
There are 63,496 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
- Quebec: 34,327 confirmed (including 2,510 deaths, 8,284 resolved)
- Ontario: 18,722 confirmed (including 1,429 deaths, 13,222 resolved)
- Alberta: 5,963 confirmed (including 112 deaths, 3,552 resolved)
- British Columbia: 2,255 confirmed (including 124 deaths, 1,494 resolved)
- Nova Scotia: 998 confirmed (including 41 deaths, 661 resolved)
- Saskatchewan: 512 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 312 resolved)
- Manitoba: 273 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 242 resolved), 11 presumptive
- Newfoundland and Labrador: 259 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 244 resolved)
- New Brunswick: 120 confirmed (including 118 resolved)
- Prince Edward Island: 27 confirmed (including 26 resolved)
- Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)
- Yukon: 11 confirmed (including 11 resolved)
- Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)
- Nunavut: No confirmed cases
- Total: 63,496 (11 presumptive, 63,485 confirmed including 4,232 deaths, 28,184 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2020.