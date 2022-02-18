

The Canadian Press





The latest developments on ongoing protest s against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, in Ottawa and various locations across Canada, on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. All times eastern:

1:30 p.m.

Police in military green carrying riot gear, including gas masks and tear-gas guns, are converging on a large crowd of protest ers to contain them near the Westin Hotel in downtown Ottawa.

Lines of dozens of police from the Durham region of Ontario are also advancing toward the crowd of protest ers, to taunts of “shame,” “traitor” and “choose your side.”

Other protest ers are hollering at police, “you are working for a dictator,” “we are peaceful demonstrators,” and “this is illegal.”

Some protest ers are fleeing behind their lines of trucks as the police advance, but a large crowd, waving Canadian, Quebec and Metis flags, or carrying “freedom” placards, has been hemmed in by lines of police, including officers on horses with face shields and an armoured vehicle.

A few arrests, including of a protest er dragged along the ground from the crowd, are taking place but the tense standoff has continued for hours.

Police are warning protest ers to move back as their lines creep forward, telling them they have an escape route along Sussex Drive.

Police say they have been told to clear the area, warning protest ers they will be arrested if they stay.

READ MORE: Police push to break up Ottawa protest as Parliament sits empty

1:25 p.m.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the progress made to clear border blockades is not set in stone, but efforts to set up new blockades have been thwarted by law enforcement.

Mendicino tells a news conference he was very alarmed to hear of a report that Windsor police arrested a man threatening the life of the city's mayor.

In Ottawa, Mendicino says police officers from as far away as Vancouver have joined the operation to clear protest s and arrests are being made.

He says Ottawa interim police chief Steve Bell has cited his government's invocation of the Emergencies Act as helping his force take action against the protest .

1:05 p.m.

Ontario's premier is again encouraging demonstrators to leave downtown Ottawa now that arrests are being made.

Doug Ford says there are indications that police are making progress on clearing the weeks-long occupation and says law enforcement has his full support.

Ford also denied that the situation could have been resolved sooner if his government had taken emergency measures earlier than a week ago.

He says the province sent resources immediately after the protest began, and says progress is being made now because all three levels of government are responding.

1 p.m.

The City of Windsor is in court arguing to extend an injunction granted last week that prohibits blocking the Ambassador Bridge for 10 days.

Police cleared a blockade there Sunday after protest ers and vehicles shut down Canada-bound traffic from Detroit for a week.

The city is arguing argues there is a threat by protest ers to reoccupy the bridge.

A lawyer for the group Citizens of Freedoms argues the continuation of the injunction has questionable utility given traffic is flowing to and from the bridge.

12:45 p.m.

One of the main convoy protest organizers, Pat King, has been arrested.

King posted a video of himself being arrested on Facebook Live.

In the video, an officer can be seen approaching his vehicle and informing him he's under arrest for counselling to commit mischief, counselling to obstruct police and counselling to disobey a court order.

The officer asks him to step out of the vehicle and King says he'd like to speak to his lawyer.

The officer says he'd like to make sure everything is safe and King responds that his hands are free and empty and he's always been safe.

King then tells the camera calmly that officers “cornered” him and he's being arrested, before the video ends.

12:25 p.m.

Pat King, one of the main protest organizers, is asking truck drivers to retreat from downtown Ottawa to a truck stop.

His comments come as officers have moved in and started arresting more people.

In a new Facebook Live video, King says he wants truck drivers to regroup rather than risk losing their assets.

He still says people who want to go to Parliament Hill on foot should do so.

12:10 p.m.

Ottawa police are accusing some protest ers of using children as a shield against advancing officers.

The police say without providing detail that the children will be brought to “a place of safety.”

The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa has said it is working closely alongside police to help ensure the safety and well-being of children in downtown Ottawa.

Police are also playing a recorded message telling protest ers: “You must leave, you will be arrested.”

12:05 p.m.

Trucks are starting to blare their horns as police on the eastern edge of downtown Ottawa move in on a crowd of protest ers supported by an armoured truck and under the watch of rooftop officers.

The scene among protest ers gathered around the Rideau Centre and adjacent Westin Hotel is one of nervousness amid fears of being boxed in by advancing officers, who have been seen pulling at least one demonstrator through their lines and handcuffing them.

Police have also brought out horses as part of their effort to clear the protest ers from the area, which they have occupied for the past three weeks.

Protest organizer Benjamin Dichter has taken to Twitter saying one of the demonstrators was forcibly removed from his truck, and that it is time for protest ers to leave.

11.15 a.m.

Some protest ers on the outer edges of the downtown protest are packing their bags and rolling suitcases into the back of their pickups, preparing to leave.

But others, blocked by rows of semis, say they are unable to get out if they wish to, and have no plans to do so anyway.

One woman heating up hotdogs says she has no idea what is happening and is relying on word of mouth for reports of police action.

The atmosphere is quiet and pensive in the streets surrounding the downtown core area, with some protest ers saying they are willing to stay until they are led away in handcuffs.

But on Wellington Street speakers are blasting out loud music as a small crowd of protest ers, wearing Canadian flags as capes, dance and cheer, next to lines of trucks idling their engines.

11 a.m.

Ottawa police say they are aware of a concerted effort to flood 911 and their non-emergency policing reporting line.

Police say in a tweet that this endangers lives and is completely unacceptable - and a crime.

Police say they are tracking calls and will charge anyone who is deliberately interfering with emergencies.

Police also say that if protest ers choose to leave the area but cannot move their vehicles, they will be towed to a location where protest ers can pick them up.

10:40 a.m.

Pat King, a leading figure among the protest ers, is asking demonstrators to walk to Parliament Hill as police are arresting more people in an effort to clear the downtown core.

In a Facebook live this morning, King also asks for trucks to jackknife in front of tow trucks to prevent them from moving vehicles.

He threatened to find out which companies drivers belong to and says the tow truck drivers involved are committing “career suicide.”

King told protest ers trying to get into the downtown precinct to take a cab or an Uber and tell police they are going to work or a hotel.

10:35 a.m.

The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa says it is working closely alongside police to help ensure the safety and well-being of children in downtown Ottawa.

The society says it has not yet had to intervene with regard to children or youth connected to the demonstration, nor have any been transferred to the care of the society.

It says that as police action unfolds, parents involved should make the necessary alternate care arrangements for their children.

10:30 a.m.

Police have started towing trucks away from an area on the eastern edge of Ottawa's downtown core.

Tow trucks could be seen moving the vehicles from Nicholas Street after making arrests there earlier this morning.

Police say other people who have taken part in the three-week-long protest in Ottawa have decided to leave on their own accord.

They are warning anyone who doesn't leave may be arrested.

But not everyone is ready to leave.

One trucker parked by the city's Rideau Centre shopping mall says he is willing to get arrested before moving.

On Kent Street, near the western edge of the core, two protest ers say they don't plan to leave either.

One, who only provided his first name, Dave, says he expects thousands of people to pour back into the core this weekend despite the 100 checkpoints that police have set up to prevent anyone from joining the convoy.

Asked about the police warnings, Dave says it's a little nerve-racking, but adds that protest ers are peaceful people.

8:35 a.m.

Ottawa police say a fresh round of arrests of protest ers camped outside Parliament Hill has begun.

Police say on Twitter there is a large police presence on Nicholas Street downtown and protest ers are being warned to leave immediately.

They say some are surrendering and being arrested.

The action follows several arrests made Thursday night including of key organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.

8:15 a.m.

The Senate has issued a notice saying it will remain adjourned until Monday at 2 p.m.

The upper chamber had planned to begin debating the Emergencies Act measures today.

The announcement came after the House of Commons sitting was also cancelled due to expected police action against protest s outside its doors.

The emergency measures in the act are already in place but require Senate and House confirmation.

8:05 a.m.

Some denizens of the downtown Ottawa encampment appear alert to the possibility of more police action today, while others seem unconcerned.

Lyndsay Kruisselbrink says the mood among protest ers is “very calm.”

She says everybody is happy and feeling “lots of love,” adding the crowd is like a family to her.

She says this is her third trip to the protest on Parliament Hill and the crowd has at least doubled in size from last week.

She says she plans to stay until Monday.

7:40 a.m.

Ottawa police say Tamara Lich, a key organizer of the convoy protest that ha seized the city for weeks, has a court appearance scheduled today.

Police say Lich, 49, from Medicine Hat, Alta., has been charged with counselling to commit mischief.

Police say they issued a notice to protest ers Thursday warning that anyone blocking streets or helping others to block them is committing a criminal offence and could be arrested.

Protest ers were also told to cease unlawful activity or they would face charges or fines.

7:25 a.m.

Ottawa police say convoy protest organizer Chris Barber has a court appearance today.

Police say he has been charged with counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to commit the offence of obstructing police.

Officers arrested the 46-year-old from Swift Current, Sask., Thursday at the protest s outside Parliament Hill.

Another key organizer, Tamara Lich, was also arrested.

7:15 a.m.

Government House leader Mark Holland says the Speaker and House leaders from all parties agreed to cancel today's sitting on advice of parliamentary security.

He says the government is closely monitoring the police operation in downtown Ottawa today and will await further advice from security officials on when the House can reopen, but it hopes that can happen Saturday.

The House began debating the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act on Thursday. Holland says today's pause will not affect the outcome and MPs who want to speak will do so.

He says the House will do its work and MPs will vote early next week on the Emergencies Act motion.

7 a.m.

The House of Commons will not sit today to debate emergency measures the government has brought in to deal with the protest just outside its doors that is entering its fourth week.

A note from Speaker Anthony Rota says the sitting today is cancelled because of a police operation expected to take place by Parliament Hill and other locations around Ottawa's downtown core.

The note goes on to say that anyone not in the parliamentary precinct should stay away from the core until further notice.

6:45 a.m.

The lights on police vehicles are flickering in intersections across Ottawa's downtown core this morning.

Officers are checking every vehicle looking to get into the secure area that spans roughly four square kilometres.

Officers from provincial, national and other municipal forces are policing the perimeter with about 100 checkpoints to keep out anyone intent on joining the protest .

Trucks are idling on the street in front of Parliament Hill as a bitter winter storm pummels the national capital, covering vehicles in snow and ice.

Fires are also going under tents set up near the vehicles as protest ers huddle to stay warm.

After police arrested two organizers of the so-called Freedom Convoy last night, and arrested one other, denizens of the downtown encampment appear alert to the possibility of more police action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2022.