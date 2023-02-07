The Toronto Maple Leafs will take the ice in front of the Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend for an outdoor practice that fans can watch for free.

Leafs fans can also expect a weekend full of on-ice and outdoor activities leading up to Sunday’s practice.

The Leafs’ outdoor practice is an annual tradition, however it hasn’t been held since January of 2020 due to pandemic restrictions in place during the last two years.

SATURDAY

Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, fans can visit a variety of pop-ups throughout the day at “activation alley” and enjoy food, beverage and merchandise stations.

“Meet some of your favourite Toronto Maple Leafs Alumni during the scheduled autograph signings following the Mascot Games,” the team says on its website.

Then at noon, Leafs mascot Carlton will host a party in the square.

“Join Carlton and his friends as they take over the square for a special Mascot Broomball Game. Open skate, meet and greet & photo-op opportunities will be available post-game,” the team says.

There will also be a live showing of the Leafs game on the square’s big screen as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. During the game, the rink will be open to the public for skating.

SUNDAY

Activation alley will be back on Sunday morning, this time featuring a number of women’s Canadian olympic hockey players available for scheduled autograph signings.

Then at 10:30 a.m., there will be a Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) skills competition.

“Find out who is at the top of their game in the PWHPA Skills Competition featuring the top women’s hockey players including Marie-Philip Poulin, Hilary Knight and Brianne Jenner,” the Leafs say on their website.

And finally, from noon until 1 p.m., Mitch Marner, John Tavares and the rest of the Maple Leafs will take part in a three-on-three practice in the square.

The Maple Leafs are reminding fans that viewing access for the practice is on a first-come, first-served basis and that the event is weather dependant.

Any schedule changes will be announced on the Toronto Maple Leafs Twitter page.