A multi-million-dollar house in Milton, Ont. is unofficially dubbed the “Bugatti” of luxury real estate, which may be why it was the most viewed home in Canada on Zoocasa last month.

According to the real estate firm, the $14.4-million property at 4490 Henderson Road was the top viewed residence across the country in October. A spokesperson for the company said this list is based on what was most viewed on its website each month.

This six-bedroom, 11-bathroom home sprawls over 35,000 square feet, including a 16,500-square-foot indoor car salon that can hold at least 95 cars inside.

There is also a million-dollar kitchen complete with a 20-foot island with “appliances extraordinaire.”

The three-and-a-half acre estate also boasts a glass elevator, wine room, infinity dream pool, and “too many features to list,” according to the listing.

“Miami Vice meets Hollywood nice,” the listing reads.