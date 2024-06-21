The sudden closure of the Ontario Science Centre on Friday has thrown a wrench in the plans of its members and families with children enrolled in its summer camp programs.

On Friday, the Ford government announced it would close the Ontario Science Centre to the public “effective immediately” due to “serious structural issues” identified in a recent engineering report.

The North York tourist attraction, located at 770 Don Mills Road, will close its doors end of day on Friday. In a statement issued Friday afternoon, Mayor Olivia Chow called the closure a loss for all Torontonians, “especially [...] for the Flemingdon Park and Thorncliffe Park communities.”

The facility sees about a million visitors annually, according to its website. Over 150,000 of those are Ontario students. This summer, the facility was set to offer 12 summer camps to children aged four to 14.

Reimbursements

The province said in a release issued Friday that it will reimburse all members and registrants of Ontario Science Centre summer camps within 30 days. Registration costs for camps range between $220 and $410 a week.

It has also identified a nearby school that will house “similar programming” as an alternative location for summer camps, free of charge for previously registered campers, it said in the release.

A temporary facility?

With the opening of the new Ontario Place not slated until 2028, the province has said it will soon accept proposals for a “temporary location” until the new permanent facility is ready.

Additional programming

In the meantime, the province said it's continuing to explore opportunities for additional programming, including virtual offerings and pop-up experiences.

Planned events

The province says that while it will close the Ontario Science Centre at the end of the day on Friday, previously booked events will be permitted to continue this weekend. Any other future events planned for the facility will be cancelled.

Will there be job losses?

Government officials said during a briefing on Friday that there will be “no immediate job losses on site.” The officials, however, were tight-lipped about whether there could be job losses in the future.