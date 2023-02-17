John Tory has delegated a handful of authorities to City Manager Paul Johnson and city council in what could be his final act as mayor.

Tory issued a memo on Friday morning in which he announced that he would delegate his authority to hire most senior city officials and amend the city’s organizational structure to Johnson in order to “ensure continued good governance.”

He also said that he would delegate the authority to hire deputy city managers and the city solicitor to council.

Tory is expected to use his strong mayor powers to formalize the delegation of authorities sometime before his resignation takes effect at 5 p.m.

“This will be shared by the clerk through a mayoral decision prior to my resignation today,” Tory said.

Tory abruptly announced his resignation last Friday night after disclosing that he had engaged in a relationship with a staff member.

He remained in the mayor’s chair to help get the 2023 budget passed but formally handed in his resignation hours after a marathon council meeting on Wednesday.

In his memo Tory thanked council for working to finalize the budget, noting that their efforts represented a good example of “working together in challenging circumstances.”

He also thanked them for “their own public service.”

“Public life is a sacrifice for anyone and one you have made to contribute to a better future for our city. While I am leaving City Hall, I have no doubt you will continue to move our city forward,” he said. “Furthermore, I am confident the office of the mayor is in good hands with Deputy Mayor McKelvie and she will responsibly fulfill the duties of the office to ensure a smooth transition for our residents. As for me, you can be sure I will be an engaged, contributing citizen trying to ensure, as you are, a bright future for our great city.”

Upon Tory’s resignation, McKelvie will assume some of his responsibilities but she will not serve as an acting or interim mayor, according to city officials.