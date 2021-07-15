Barrie city councillor Natalie Harris said it happened quickly.

Harris was visiting her son and dogs at her ex-husband's home Thursday afternoon when she said he called and advised them to go to the basement.

Holding on to her son, Harris told CP24, she saw that "something was clearly happening" outside, and dust started to fall in the basement.

"It just happened so quickly. But then I just said, hold on, and I went upstairs and started videoing what you see there, and I couldn't believe that I saw the sky," she said.

The entire roof of the two-story home is gone, and debris was scattered all over the place. When she went outside to check on her neighbours, Harris said there was “destruction.”

It was one of the many houses in Barrie that suffered damage after a tornado touched down near Prince William Way and Mapleview Drive just after 2:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for Barrie police said that the damage from the storm appears to be "catastrophic" and not unlike what you might encounter in a "war zone."

Simcoe Country paramedics said at least eight people were hurt in the tornado, including four with serious injuries.

Harris said she is grateful for the quick actions of her ex-husband, who is a paramedic.

"My son's room is the front of the top of the house where all the glass busted in, and the roof is gone. And he's usually up there doing whatever on his computer… Thank God that (he) called and said, get in the basement right now. And, and we did," she said.

"We live in Barrie. We get tornado warnings on a regular basis. And sometimes you go, and sometimes you don't, to be honest. And if we didn't, I don't know what would have happened."

Harris said she will be going to her daughter's house.

"It seems like most people are okay," she said. "I know the community is going to rally together and we'll figure it out because that's what we do."