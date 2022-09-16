The world is preparing to say its final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II with the long-serving monarch’s funeral set to be held at St. George's Chapel on Monday.

CTV's Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina will be fronting the coverage of the state funeral from London, beginning at 4 a.m. on Sept. 19.

Live coverage of the funeral will stream online at CP24.com and through the CP24 app, as well as on CP24, CTV and CTV News Channel.

The Queen died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

She spent seven decades as Britain’s head of state.