The deputy mayor of Pickering says he is feeling better every day after the symptoms of COVID-19 hit him “like a Mack truck” last week.

Kevin Ashe said he first felt a bit tired for a couple of days but by Tuesday of last week, the symptoms of the virus really took hold.

“I haven't really left the house since Tuesday except for my test on Wednesday. I was confirmed positive on Friday evening,” he told CP24 on Monday morning.

“Mine is fairly modest or mild in terms of the symptoms and I'm feeling better every day.”

Ashe said his wife is also experiencing symptoms and is presumed to be positive and his daughter, who is a personal support worker at Orchard Villa long-term care home, is in self-isolation as she awaits her test results.

“She went for her test yesterday. She was supposed to work at Orchard Villa this weekend... once I got my diagnosis on Friday evening, she has been self-isolating as well.”

Orchard Villa is among the long-term care homes that have been hardest hit by the pandemic with more than 60 virus-related deaths at the facility so far.

Members of the military have been called in to assist staff in running the facility during the pandemic.

“We've been going through the ups and downs, the mental as well as physical demands of the crisis around the corner at Orchard Villa over the last month or two,” Ashe said Monday.

He noted that public health officials have been re-tracing his steps for the last week and a half to see who he may have come in to contact with.

He said the public events he attended on the weekend of May 2 were all related to COVID-19.

“I attended a food bank and was handing out masks. I attended a car dealership who donated $50,000 to our hospital," he said. "I attended a factory that was manufacturing PPE masks.”

He said he plans to be very careful when it comes to attending future events.

“I've been preaching for many months now about the need for social distancing and good hygiene of your hands and this virus is very tricky, it got me,” he said. “So I'm certainly going to be vigilant as I come out of this self-isolation.”