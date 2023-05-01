‘The time has come to give them up’: Canada’s top 25 most wanted criminals revealed with over $750,000 in rewards
Published Monday, May 1, 2023 6:09AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 1, 2023 11:50AM EDT
The widow of a man who was gunned down while refereeing a soccer game last fall is urging the 19-year-old man responsible for her husband’s death to turn himself in.
Alexandra Alvarado, widow of Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero, spoke at a news conference for BOLO in Yonge-Dundas Square on Monday, where the top 25 most wanted criminals in Canada were announced to the public.
A $250,000 award has been made available for the capture of Cristian Adolfo Cuxum, whose alleged actions in October also left two soccer players with “life-altering” injuries.
"To the man who took [Edwin’s] life: You destroyed us. You destroyed our family,” said Alvarado. “You destroyed our plans. Our dreams. Our sense of safety. Our everything. You cannot make that right. But if you turn yourself in, you will allow us to take our next step forward in this nightmare."
Cuxum’s alleged offenses are at the top of the list due to the incident’s widespread community impact, as well as the nature of the crime in question, said BOLO program director Max Langlois in a Q & A, surrounded by life-sized cardboard cut-outs of the 25 most wanted suspects.
Last April, 32-year-old Abilaziz Mohamed was arrested within hours of being named as the top suspect on the BOLO list. He was subsequently charged with first-degree murder in the SScarborough parking lot shooting death of Craig MacDonald.
“It’s not an exact science,” Langlois said, referring to how the suspects are ranked.
"The Bolo Program does three very important things. It undoubtedly makes our communities safer. It plays an extremely important role in allowing victims and survivors to take the next step forward in their most unfortunate journeys. And finally, it allows all of us to stand up against those who are accused of unthinkable acts of violence and are defying our rule-of-law by actively evading arrest.”
Cuxum is one of 10 suspects wanted by GTHA police forces, who is included on the list.
BOLO has agreed to post rewards for the apprehension of any of the suspects and will also publicize their names through a social media campaign and, in some instances, the use of billboards.
“If you know where one of these wanted individuals is, the time has come to give them up,” said TPS Chief Myron Demkiw. “We don’t need evidence. We don’t need you in court. We just need to find them.”
Here's the full list:
-
Cristian Adolfo Cuxum
Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder
Reward up to $250,000
-
Rabih Alkhalil
Wanted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for Murder & Being Unlawfully at Large
Reward up to $100,000
-
Cody Casey
Wanted by Vancouver Police Department for Drug & Firearm Offences
-
Saed Osman
Wanted by Edmonton Police Service for Murder
Reward up to $75,000
-
Kiarash Parzham
Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder
Reward up to $50,000
-
Talal Amer
Wanted by Calgary Police Service for Manslaughter
Reward up to $50,000
-
Kensworth Francis
Wanted by York Regional Police for Murder
-
Jabreel Elmi
Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder
Reward up to $50,000
-
Rajahden Angus Campbell
Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder
-
Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron
Wanted by Saskatoon Police Service for Murder
-
Mohamed Shire
Wanted by Ottawa Police Service for Murder
-
Phuong Tan Nguyen
Wanted by York Regional Police for Murder
Reward up to $50,000
-
Danick Miguel Bourgeois
Wanted by Ontario Provincial Police for Murder
-
Malique Calloo
Wanted by Windsor Police Service for Murder
-
Satinderjit Singh Brar
Wanted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for Murder
-
Kamar Cunningham
Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Firearms Trafficking
-
Youcef Bouras
Wanted by Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil for Murder
Reward up to $50,000
-
David Allen Bonness
Wanted by United States Marshals Service for Rape of a Child
Reward up to $25,000
-
Zakria Mousa
Wanted by York Regional Police for Attempted Murder
-
Omar Abukar
Wanted by Sûreté du Québec for Pimping
-
Daniel Tomassetti
Wanted by Hamilton Police Service for Murder
-
Phillip Grant
Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder
-
Kier Bryan Granado
Wanted by Calgary Police Service for Murder
Reward up to $50,000
-
Nouraldin Rabee
Wanted by Windsor Police Service for Murder
Reward up to $50,000
-
Savang Sychantha
Wanted by Ontario Provincial Police for Murder