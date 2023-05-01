The widow of a man who was gunned down while refereeing a soccer game last fall is urging the 19-year-old man responsible for her husband’s death to turn himself in.

Alexandra Alvarado, widow of Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero, spoke at a news conference for BOLO in Yonge-Dundas Square on Monday, where the top 25 most wanted criminals in Canada were announced to the public.

A $250,000 award has been made available for the capture of Cristian Adolfo Cuxum, whose alleged actions in October also left two soccer players with “life-altering” injuries.

"To the man who took [Edwin’s] life: You destroyed us. You destroyed our family,” said Alvarado. “You destroyed our plans. Our dreams. Our sense of safety. Our everything. You cannot make that right. But if you turn yourself in, you will allow us to take our next step forward in this nightmare."

Cuxum’s alleged offenses are at the top of the list due to the incident’s widespread community impact, as well as the nature of the crime in question, said BOLO program director Max Langlois in a Q & A, surrounded by life-sized cardboard cut-outs of the 25 most wanted suspects.

Last April, 32-year-old Abilaziz Mohamed was arrested within hours of being named as the top suspect on the BOLO list. He was subsequently charged with first-degree murder in the SScarborough parking lot shooting death of Craig MacDonald.

“It’s not an exact science,” Langlois said, referring to how the suspects are ranked.

"The Bolo Program does three very important things. It undoubtedly makes our communities safer. It plays an extremely important role in allowing victims and survivors to take the next step forward in their most unfortunate journeys. And finally, it allows all of us to stand up against those who are accused of unthinkable acts of violence and are defying our rule-of-law by actively evading arrest.”

Cuxum is one of 10 suspects wanted by GTHA police forces, who is included on the list.

BOLO has agreed to post rewards for the apprehension of any of the suspects and will also publicize their names through a social media campaign and, in some instances, the use of billboards.

“If you know where one of these wanted individuals is, the time has come to give them up,” said TPS Chief Myron Demkiw. “We don’t need evidence. We don’t need you in court. We just need to find them.”

Here's the full list: