

David Friend, The Associated Press





The Weeknd is setting records on Spotify once again with "Blinding Lights."

The Toronto superstar's 2019 hit single became the first song to cross the milestone of four billion plays when the streaming service updated its figures on Friday.

It's the latest benchmark achieved by the hitmaker's track which sped past Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" as Spotify's most-streamed song a year ago.

Representatives for Spotify did not respond to requests for comment.

"Blinding Lights" is one of two Weeknd songs within the leading streaming music platform's Top 10 most-played list. His 2016 single "Starboy" holds at No. 6 with nearly three billion streams, almost neck-and-neck with “Dance Monkey” by Australia’s Tones and I.

The Weeknd also continues to be Spotify's top artist with 113 million monthly listeners, according to the service's most recent numbers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2024.