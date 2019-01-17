

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released surveillance camera footage of two theft suspects wanted after a 74-year-old woman was accosted, robbed and dragged by a vehicle and dropped to the ground in Newmarket last week.

York Regional Police say that the woman was walking along John Bower Crescent at 2 p.m. on Jan. 11 when a Chrysler 300 sedan pulled alongside her and two people inside asked her for directions to the nearest hospital.

While she was speaking to the suspects in the vehicle, police say, the occupants began showing her jewelry and asked her if she wanted a “gift.”

“During the interaction one of the occupants removed the victims’ necklace as well as attempting to steal her bracelets,” police said Thursday.

The woman was dragged a short distance and then fell on the roadway and the suspects sped off.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

The first suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 30 to 40 years-old, with blond hair. Investigators say he spoke Farsi during the interaction.

The second suspect is described as a white female about 50 or 55 years-old, with blond, straight shoulder-length hair. Police say she also spoke Farsi.

A video of the encounter was released to the public on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141.