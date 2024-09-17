Police have made an arrest after an individual was allegedly sexually assaulted by a food delivery driver inside an apartment building elevator over the weekend.

The incident happened in a building near Yonge and Grosvenor streets just before 5 p.m. on Sept. 15.

Police say that the victim was in an elevator with the suspect at the time.

It is alleged that the suspect then pushed and restrained the victim before proceeding to sexually assault them.

A suspect, identified as 35-year-old Toronto resident Azaz Ahmed Bablu, has since been arrested and charged with assault and sexual assault.

Police say that investigators believe there may be more victims out there who have not yet come forward.

An image of the suspect has been released and police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.