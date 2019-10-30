

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Five teens are injured after a shooting in the area of Black Creek and Trethewey on Wednesday night, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to Clearview Heights, near Trethewey and Black Creek Drives, just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two victims in a hallway in the area, Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters. Two more victims were located in the vicinity suffering from gunshot wounds.

A fifth victim showed up at a hospital, he said. Three were taken to a trauma centre via an emergency run.

Toronto paramedics said the injuries range from serious to life-threatening.

Saunders said victims include a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl, and three males between the ages of 16 and 18.

Preliminary information suggests that a black sedan showed up with three suspects at a building, he said.

The suspects entered the building and opened fire on the people that were standing in the hallway, Saunders said.

"This was definitely targeted based on the evidence we have," he said.

"They came in, and within a short period of time of coming into the building, they opened that door and fired directly at those people that were standing in the hallway."

Police are looking for three males who are in their late teens and early twenties. They were wearing dark-colopured clothing with hoodies.

They were last seen heading east on Clearview Heights in a dark sedan.

"What my concern is that there are three people right now that a have no issue shooting a firearm in the city of Toronto," Saunders said.

He said it is a very solvable case if witnesses come forward and tell police any information that can help.

"They're very young people that are shot," Saunders said. "There's no need for this to happen."