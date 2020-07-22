

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A sombre ceremony was held in Withrow Park on Wednesday morning to mark the two year anniversary of a deadly shooting in the city’s Greektown neighbourhood, a tragedy that Mayor John Tory says has left lasting “scars” for the families involved and the wider community.

Julianna Kozis, 10, and Reese Fallon, 18, were both killed when a gunman opened fire along a busy stretch of Danforth Avenue on the evening of July 22, 2018. The shooting also left 13 people injured.

The gunman, Faisal Hussain, took his own life later that evening as police closed in on him.

Last year, the city planted two trees in Withrow Park to honour Kozis and Fallon and on Wednesday morning a small ceremony was held beside those living memorials.

The ceremony, however, was limited to the families of the victims due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It was broadcast on the city’s website for a wider audience.

“I have had the chance over the last week or so to talk to most of the families of the people we lost and the people who were injured and who are still healing and these are good people. These are good families and they are still hurting,” Tory said during the ceremony. “That is why we are coming together today because they are still hurting and so is the community. A lot of the healing has occurred but as we all know when things heal there are still scars that are left so we come together to support them and to honour those we lost and to honour the people that night who responded and who helped.”

Tory said that the Greektown shooting had a “traumatic affect” on many families but he said that it also “deeply affected” those who live and frequent the bustling neighbourhood where it took place.

He said that it is important to mark he anniversary both as a way to support those still grieving and to ensure that we “redouble our efforts in any way we can to make sure this kind of thing doesn’t happen” going forward.

“It is a very thin line that separates us and our day to day lives from something that can be unspeakable in terms of the trauma that it causes,” he said.