Police have identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday.

The deceased are 57-year-old Rita Camilleri, 79-year-old Vittorio Panza, 75-year-old Russell Manock, 71-year-old Helen Manock and 59-year-old Naveed Dada.

A sixth victim, a 66-year-old woman identified as Doreen Di Nino, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. She remains in hospital.

The victims were all shot sometime Sunday night, on multiple floors of the building.

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said that officers were called to 9325 Jane Street, north of Rutherford Road, for an active shooter incident around 7:20 p.m. What officers discovered was described as a “horrendous scene.”

MacSween said the shooter targeted three separate units in the building.

The gunman, who police have identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, was fatally shot by an officer in a hallway following an interaction.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which probes incidents involving police in which there has been injury or death, is investigating the shooting of the suspect.

“The man was a resident in the building and the man was using a semiautomatic handgun,” SIU Spokesperson Kristy Denette told reporters on Monday.

Court documents show Villi had a history of legal disputes with the building’s condominium corporation, and they had asked the courts to order him to move out.

Two of the victims—Naveed and Camilleri—are listed as a board director for the building while court documents show Russell Manock was a former board member.

The husband of Doreen Di Nino told CP24 on Tuesday he believes his wife and the others on the board were targeted by the shooter.

“If you look at the victims that were impacted; all of the deceased, they resided on our board, or previously resided on our board,” John Di Nino said. “And the fact that the gunman approached our unit and targeted my family only leads me to believe that it was a targeted intent.”

John Di Nino is also listed as a member of the building’s condo board.

Police have not confirmed any details regarding the motives of the alleged gunman.

This is a developing news story. More to come.