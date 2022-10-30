A handful of school boards in Ontario have confirmed they would close their schools if the province's education workers walk off the job this Friday.

On Sunday, CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions submitted its five-day notice to strike.

Come Friday, about 55,000 of Ontario’s early childhood educators, educational assistants, administrative staff and custodians in the province’s English, French, and Catholic school boards could go on strike, if no collective agreement has been reached.

Four school boards have detailed their plans so far for Friday, should the strike occur.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCSDB) is the first in the city to share what could happen to its 195 schools if a strike takes place. In a Sunday email to parents and guardians, the board said it would close its schools “to ensure the health, welfare, and safety of our students and staff.”

The schools’ closure would also cancel permits for special events, night school, and Saturday classes, as well as cease all excursions throughout the duration of the strike.

Child-care services are currently being worked out between the TCSDB and its providers, but parents are ‘encouraged’ to make their own arrangements.

“We understand that this news is difficult and may be the source of stress among families and their children, particularly after the circumstances during the pandemic,” the Oct. 30 letter reads.

“However, please be aware that the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) does not control the decisions regarding the strike or its remedy as negotiations rest centrally at the provincial level.”

Important information for families about CUPE strike notice: pic.twitter.com/Ki0z4a3gLp — Toronto Catholic District School Board (@TCDSB) October 30, 2022

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) revealed it will provide a mix of in-person and online learning to its Kindergarten to Grade 8 students. Friday will start with in-person learning then following the weekend on Monday students will take classes at home, with the schedule alternating between both each subsequent day.

HDSB’s secondary students will continue to attend class at school each day, which includes Grade 7 to 12 schools in Aldershot, Burlington Central, and Acton District.

Learn more by viewing today’s Labour Update for #HDSB families: https://t.co/TDgyI1TcH0 — HDSB (@HaltonDSB) October 30, 2022

Outside of the GTA, Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington (PVNC) Catholic District School Board and Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board both confirmed in separate emails to parents on Friday they wouldn’t be able to keep schools open if all CUPE members strike. The two school boards alone oversee over 100 schools.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association (OPSBA) said its “top priority is to negotiate a fair collective agreement, that is fully-funded, and in the best interest of our students.”

OPBSA President Cathy Abraham confirmed the board would attend the emergency mediated session Sunday afternoon with CUPE, government negotiators, and all other affected parties in downtown Toronto.

---

With files from CP24’s Chris Fox and Joanna Lavoie, and The Canadian Press