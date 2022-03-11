Premier Doug Ford is discouraging school boards from seeking extensions to the lifting of the mask mandate later this month, telling reporters that trustees “aren’t medical experts” and should simply follow the advice of Ontario’s top health official.

Trustees with both the Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Catholic District School Board have formally asked that the scheduled lifting of the mandate in schools on March 21 be put on hold for an indeterminate period of time amid concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19 as students return from March Break.

But during a press conference in Barrie on Friday, Ford seemed to suggest that he expects all of the province’s school boards to follow through with his government’s plan to lift the mask mandate in less than two weeks’ time.

His comments despite criticism from a number of groups who have pushed for an extension of the mask mandates in schools,, including the Ontario Principals’ Council and the Children’s Health Coalition.

“Let me be very clear to the school boards: they aren’t medical experts. The chief medical officer is the expert and he has done his due diligence, he has consulted with other medical officers and he doesn't make these decisions lightly,” Ford said. “So our expectations from the school boards, with the exception of the parents that want their kids to put masks on, is follow the direction of the chief medical officer plain and simple. That's what we expect and hopefully they'll do that.”

Ministry officials have previously said that local medical officers of health could theoretically issue a Section 22 order to require masks in schools without receiving approval from the Ford government.

However, Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa told CP24 on Thursday that the decision on masks in schools is ultimately “in the purview of the province.”

Education Minister Stephen Lecce also released a statement on Friday in which he said that boards “are expected” to follow the province’s plan, which he said utilizes “one of the most cautious timelines” among Canadian provinces.

Against this backdrop the Toronto District School Board formally notified parents about a series of changes to its COVID-19 policies and procedures on Friday, including the plan to tentatively lift the mask mandate on March 21 unless Toronto Public Health and Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health agree to a request that they made during a meeting Thursday night for “additional time.”

The TDSB also said that trustees also voted to rescind the mandatory vaccination policy for employee as of March 14, in line with direction from the Ontario government.

That will pave the way for the return of the 100 permanent staff and 643 occasional staff that were placed on leave in November after failing to comply with the terms of the policy.

Meanwhile, the board says that “cohorting and distancing” will no longer be required in its schools going forward as part of a broader return to normal. Restrictions on assemblies and other events are also being lifted.

“We'll work with our schools obviously to answer any questions they may have but as of right now come March 21 the vast majority of measures will be lifted, though I should point out that we are still strongly encouraging people to wear masks regardless,” TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird told CP24 on Friday.

In its memo, the TDSB said that while masks will no longer be required after March 21 they will continue to be “strongly encouraged” and Personal Protective Equipment will still be provided to staff.

The board also said that the positive case notification letters that have been issued to parents when there are cases in their child’s classroom will continue until the end of March but will then be “reassessed.”

The Ford government previously lifted the requirement for boards to publicly report positive cases in January, though many boards have continued to notify parents when there is a confirmed case in their child’s classroom.

“For the past two years, the TDSB has prioritized the health and safety of students, staff and school communities. As we move to a more sustainable, long-term approach to managing COVID-19, you are encouraged to continue with the layers of protection that make you feel comfortable,” the memo states.

While the TDSB has said that it will follow the province’s guidance on masks unless permitted more time, Bird said that trustees do feel that the March 21 timeline is “a little too soon,”

He said that for that reason the board is telling parents to plan for masks being made optional in two weeks’ time while embarking on a “parallel process” to seek approval for a delay.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board has also indicated that it has formally asked for a delay to the lifting of the mask mandate.

“We have heard the concerns from our parents and our students and our staff that they would just like a little bit more time, perhaps two more weeks just after returning from March Break. They feel that it is maybe a little bit too soon and they would like just to have that time extended,” TCDSB spokesperson Angela Kennedy told CP24 on Friday.

On Thursday Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board trustees voted to keep masks in place for students and staff until April 15.

The University of Waterloo has also said that it will maintain its mask mandate through the end of the winter term.

Speaking with CP24 earlier on Friday, infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch said that he does not believe that masks should be required in schools “indefinitely.” But he said that he would have liked to see the province until a few weeks after the March Break to lift the mandate.

“I just think it's a little bit too soon right now. I would keep them on for a few more weeks. I'd watch how things go before and a few weeks after March Break,” he said. “Listen if we still have a downward trajectory (then), if things are headed in the right direction, let’s take them off.”