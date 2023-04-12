Two men have been arrested and approximately $1 million worth of illicit drugs seized by police in Halton Region following a six-month-long drug trafficking investigation known as “Project Guild.”

Police say the investigation concluded late last month after numerous search warrants were executed at a residence in Milton, two locations in Mississauga and inside associated vehicles.

Fifteen kilograms of cocaine, 1.1 kilograms of fentanyl, 1 kilogram of ketamine, 0.5 kilogram of MDMA (ecstasy) and 285 grams of heroin were seized, Halton police said in a Wednesday press release.

“The estimated wholesale value of the drugs seized is approximately $1,000,000,” the release read.

Police also released a video of the seized items, which included an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.

“The Halton Regional Police Service and its members remain committed to holding individuals that distribute illicit substances accountable,” said Jeff Hill, deputy chief of the Halton Regional Police Service.

“The amount of cocaine and opioids seized in this investigation poses a real danger to the Halton Region and surrounding communities. We will continue vigorously investigating those illegally distributing dangerous substances.”

Abdullah-Akhound Khawaja, 29, of Milton, has been charged with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, ketamine and MDMA/ecstasy), and trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).

Francisco Mejia-Chavarria, 27, of Edmonton, Alberta, has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl and heroin).

Both men are being held pending a bail hearing, police say.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for two 26-year-old Mississauga residents wanted for their alleged involvement in the investigation.

Kevin Nguyen is wanted for six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl, heroin and cocaine), dangerous driving and failure to comply with a release order.

Tran Larissa Vu is also wanted for failing to comply with a release order.

In the press release, Halton Regional Police Inspector Dave Costantini warned of the dangers that large quantities of illicit drugs pose to the community.

“Bulk quantities of illicit drugs are routinely supplemented with toxic substances which can cause significant harm to the unsuspecting end user,” Costantini said.

“Considering the street sale profits derived from this seizure, the wholesale value of $1,000,000 grows exponentially. The individuals involved in organized crime do not care about the risk they pose to public safety, they care about stuffing their own pockets.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the Drug and Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 5331, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.