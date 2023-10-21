Security footage captured at a Mississauga condominium parking garage shows the alleged theft of a BMV motorcycle, carried out in a matter of minutes.

“My assumption is these guys are fairly organized,” Jason, the owner of the motorcycle, told CTV News Toronto. “They came prepared.”

In the footage, captured on Sept. 28 at approximately 11 a.m., two individuals can be seen backing a van into the parking spot in front of the motorcycle and then loading the bike into the back, all in under five minutes.

Jason said he had the bike heavily chained, so he believes that the individuals must have cut through the metal. In the video, chains can be seen hanging from the motorcycle.

“They must have cut through it with a grinder and probably a diamond blade,” he said. “They cut it like butter.”

Peel police confirmed the incident was reported to the service, and said its officers are conducting an ongoing investigation. A spokesperson for the service said they have no suspect information to provide at this time.

Jason reported the theft the day it took place, but he says he hasn’t had any meaningful update since, nearly a month later.

“There’s just been no news,” he said.

In August, a couple from Mississauga sounded the alarm on a similar scenario. They said their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage. The 2017 Ferrari GTB 488 carbon, which is valued at $480,000, had been parked in their apartment building’s parking garage near Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road East.

According to a statement by Toronto police issued to CP24 this week, the number of auto thefts taking place in the city has more than doubled since 2019. As of Oct. 14, 9,476 vehicles have been reported stolen in Toronto – an increase of 30 per cent from the same time last year.

“Although I don’t have the numbers for break-ins related to auto thefts, I can tell you that the level of violence being used in the commission of auto theft offences represents a new and evolving threat to public safety,” spokesperson Stephanie Sayer said in the statement.

“Around the clock, we have investigators aggressively working to address auto thefts in the city. This issue is very complex because the demand for stolen cars is very high, and the criminals are very motivated.”

A "significant issue in the city," the rising trend of auto crimes has prompted the creation of a new provincial task force, co-led by Toronto police and the Ontario Provincial Police, Sayers noted.

With files from CP24's Bryann Aguilar and CTV News Toronto's Phil Tsekouras.