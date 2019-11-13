

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Hundreds have gathered on Wednesday night for a vigil to remember two young boys who were found dead in their Brampton home last week.

Emergency crews responded to a medical call at a home on Hiberton Crescent, near Sandalwood Parkway West and Brisdale Drive, shortly before 11 p.m. on Nov. 6.

When officers arrived, two boys, who were identified as 12-year-old Jonathan Bastidas and -year-old Nicolas Bastidas, were subsequently found dead inside the house.

“When we attended, we did not find any signs of trauma to the children. It was a little later on that it was determined to be a suspicious death investigation,” said Peel police Thursday.

Police confirmed that the 911 call came from inside the home.

The cause of their death has not been released.

Attendees, some who were schoolmates of the brothers, lit candles and laid flowers and toys at the foot of a tree outside the family's home.

"They were beautiful kids," said Eve, who live in the neighbourhood.

Anna Thomas said the last time she saw Jonathan was when they were playing a game at school.

“I never knew that was the last time I saw him,” Thomas said.

Mariah Ashby remembers Jonathan as someone who made her smile all the time.

“I never thought someone would do that to him,” Ashby said. “It makes me really sad.”

“I wish he was still here right now."

Michael Grunwald, who knew the family for a decade, described the boys as "loving, energetic, caring."

He said their neighbourhood got closer following the tragic incident.

“It shows how strong of a community we have and the big impact these little boys had on a lot of people’s lives,” said Grunwald.

Magda Strzelczykm who knew Jonathanm said he had a good sense of humor and a great personality.

"He like to make people laugh," she said. "He was a really good friend."

Strzelczyk said she is happy that a lot of people attended the vigil and show they care.

"It's heartbreaking knowing that I'll never see them again," said Megan Rodrigues, who is friends with the family.

Rodrigues said she is devastated that the brothers are gone.

The flag at St. Bonaventure Catholic Elementary School, where the boys attended, was lowered to half-staff following the incident.

A GoFundMe page has been created to support the mother of the victims. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $18,000 has been raised.

Police have charged the father of the two children, 52-year-old Edwin Bastidas, with two counts of first-degree murder.