

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are looking for two men who quietly lifted a woman’s wallet out of her purse on the patio of a Markham restaurant last month, in full view of a high-resolution surveillance camera.

On Sept. 25, York Regional Police say a woman was dining on the patio of a restaurant in the area of Highway 7 East and Woobine Avenue.

Two white male suspects sat down at the table directly behind her chair.

In video released Friday, one of the men turns around, with his arm concealed by his sweatshirt, and plucks a wallet out of the woman’s purse, which was hanging off the back of her chair.

The man then tucks the wallet into his pants and leaves a few seconds later.

The suspects were wearing Toronto Maple Leafs and Las Vegas Golden Knights caps.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7545.