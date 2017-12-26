

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say they’re trying to find a refrigerator trailer packed with “an extremely large quantity of veal” after thieves made off with the vehicle on Christmas Day.

The 48-foot trailer was parked at a commercial address near Signet and Fenmar drives in the Humber Summit area of North York on Monday.

Sometime between 3 p.m. yesterday and 5 a.m. today, police say a thief or thieves stole the vehicle and its contents.

The large trailer is described as white, with a blue “W” and “White Valley” written on the side. The rear doors of the trailer are distinctive. The right door is white, while the left door is stainless steel. The trailer bears the Ontario licence plate K5885K.

Anyone who spots the vehicle is being asked to contact police.