There are a number of festivals and celebrations taking place across Toronto this weekend, some of which are being hosted in-person for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

The events will see a number of roadways and transit services closed over the weekend. To view corresponding closures, click here.

From food festivals to free outdoor live music, there's something for everyone.

If you’re without weekend plans, here are ten things to do in Toronto this weekend:

The Grilled Cheese Challenge

What: Challengers will offer up their take on “the Best Grilled Cheese” and compete for the prize of “Best Grilled Cheese,” as well as the People’s Choice Awards

When: June 11 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Lakeshore Village – Islington and Lake Shore Boulevard West

Cost: Free

The Portugal Day Parade

What: 31st annual Portugal Day Parade as part of Portugal Week

When: June 11 at 11 a.m.

Where: along Dundas St between Lansdowne Ave & Trinity Bellwoods Park

Cost: Free

The Word on the Street Festival

What: A celebration of storytelling, ideas and imagination, including Canada’s largest free book and magazine festival

When: June 11 and 12, all day

Where: Queens Park circle

Cost: Free

The World Naked Bike Ride

What: The Toronto Naked Bike Ride is a clothing-optional cycling protest meant to ”confront colonial violence targeting the bodies of racialized, disabled, queer, trans, working class, sex worker, homeless and poor people's bodies”

When: June 11 at 1 p.m.

Where: Begins at Allen Gardens

Cost: Free

Indigenous Fashion Arts Festival

What: Led by majority Indigenous women, IFAF connects audiences to artistic and cultural expression that celebrates and advances Indigenous artists and designers

When: June 11 and 12

Where: Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay West

Cost: The festival’s panels and marketplace are free. Workshops and runway access are ticketed events

Foodalicious Toronto

What: The Greater Toronto Area’s biggest food truck festival with midway rides

When: June 11 and 12

Where: Downsview Park

Cost: General admission is $20. Children under the age of 12 are free

The ROM: Free main floor access

What: Free access to the Royal Ontario Museum’s first floor. The first floor includes the First Peoples gallery, as well as the China and Korea galleries and two special exhibitions about the pandemic. A Greek sculpture of a maiden, the Kore 670, is also currently on display

When: Until Sept. 25

Where: 100 Queens Park

Cost: Free

The 519’s EarlyON Child and Family Centre for a celebration of Pride

What: A family event to celebrate the 2SLBGTQ+ community, with musical performances and guest appearances by local community groups

When: June 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 519 Church Street

Cost: Free

Opening weekend of Luminato festival

What: Luminato 2022 is returning with free concerts, guest speakers and a market in Yonge-Dundas Square this weekend

When: June 11 and 12, 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Yonge and Dundas Square

Cost: Free

Mississauga Halal Food Festival

What: A festival celebrating Halah foods, with foods booths, a marketplace, and a mango festival

When: June 11 from 12 p.m. till 11 p.m. and June 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Celebration Square, Mississauga

Cost: Free