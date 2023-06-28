Canada Day is almost here, and there are plenty of things to do and see in Toronto with the whole family, including many evening firework shows in parks across the city.

Here is a list of Canada Day events happening on Saturday:

Canada Day at Mel Lastman Square



From noon until 6 p.m. at North York’s Mel Lastman Square, there will be a number of family-friendly activities and live performances.

There will also be dance lessons, including Cuban salsa and voguing lessons, held in the square.

East York Canada Day Festival



For east-end residents, there will be plenty to do all day long at Stan Wadlow Park during the annual East York Canada Day Festival.

“We are excited to be hosting our 66th year. We are the longest-running event of its kind in the city, attracting families from across the GTA,” the festival says on its website.

“The day kicks off with our famous parade beginning at Dieppe Park at 10:30 a.m. and making its way to Stan Wadlow Park.”

The festival itself starts at 11 a.m., with a midway in the lower field, a beer garden in the upper field, and kids’ activities park-wide.

There will be ongoing entertainment at the festival’s main stage from noon until after 8:30 p.m.

Then at 10 p.m., there will be a firework show in the park. Admission is free and the event will be held rain or shine.

Q107 Canada Day Weekend



Rock & roll fans can head to Woodbine Park on Friday and Saturday nights for the Q107 Canada Weekend.

“On Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1st, join us live on location for loads of food, fun and good tunes,” Q107 says on their website.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, there will be performances from tribute bands to Bryan Adams, Foreigner and Bon Jovi.

Then on Saturday, starting at noon, there will be tributes to Neil Young, The Foo Fighters, Aerosmith, Pearl Jam, Queen, AC/DC, Pink Floyd, and finally, U2 at 9:45 p.m.

“We’ll cap off Saturday night with Toronto’s largest fireworks display from Ashbridges Bay, set to a ‘live’ set of amazing Rock,” the Q107 website says.

“Come down and enjoy the Kids Zone with arts and crafts, great eats, a beer garden and most of all... rock & roll!”

Canada Day at Downsview Park



In the city’s west end, Downsview Park will host their annual Canada Day celebration on Saturday afternoon.

Starting at 4 p.m., there will be inflatables, face painting and tattoos, among other activities for all ages.

✨We’re thrilled to announce that talented face painters and tattoo artists will be at our Canada day festival to bring your imagination to life! ��️�� Sign up here: https://t.co/0EwEawuWcv#CanadaDay2023 #Festival pic.twitter.com/e19NNMMC4o — Parc Downsview Park (@ParCKDownsview) June 28, 2023

At 4:15 p.m., there will be two performances by the Sean Stanley Quartet, followed by three performances by the Main Event Orchestra.

“We’ll have live entertainment, games for kids, inflatables, vendors and so much more! All for free. So, bring your friends, family and neighbours out for an amazing afternoon and evening,” Downsview Park says on its website.

“Did we mention that there’ll be fireworks and food trucks too?”

The park’s firework show will run for about 20 minutes starting at 10 p.m.

Canada Day at Thomson Memorial Park



Scarborough residents can head to Thomson Memorial Park on Saturday morning for Canada Day festivities, including a pancake breakfast, a bouncy castle and a number of craft vendors.

Things will get underway at 10 a.m. and will wrap up at around 3 p.m., however the Scarborough Museum, located in the park, will remain open until 5 p.m.

The park won’t be hosting a firework display.

Fireworks at Ashbridges Bay



One of Toronto’s most popular Canada Day firework shows is taking place again this year over the water at Ashbridges Bay.

The display will last around 15 minutes and can be seen on the boardwalk from Lower Coxwell Avenue to Victoria Park Avenue. The show is weather dependant, but is set to begin at around 10 p.m.

Organizers are encouraging people to take public transit, as there will be limited parking and road closures in the area on Saturday.

Fireworks at Canada’s Wonderland



Canada’s Wonderland is hosting its annual firework show on Saturday.

Making Canada Day plans? Don’t miss our extravagant Canada Day Firework show on July 1 and 10pm! Experience explosions of colour and light in the sky, choreographed to music. Fireworks are included with admission. pic.twitter.com/S3qXwXApF1 — Canada's Wonderland (@WonderlandNews) June 27, 2023

The park is also hosting live performances and offering specialty Canadian foods all weekend.

Fireworks at Centennial, Milliken parks



Etobicoke’s Centennial Park and Scarborough’s Milliken Park will also be hosting firework displays, each starting at 10 p.m.

Weather, closures

The weather in Toronto on Saturday is forecasted to be hot, but potentially wet.

The afternoon high for the city is 26 C, with a chance of showers throughout the day.

Since Canada Day falls on a Saturday this year, there will also be a number of abnormal weekend closures.

For a full list, click here.