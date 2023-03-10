March Break is here for thousands of students in the Greater Toronto Area and there is a slew of offerings on-hand across the GTA to help answer the question ‘what do we do?’

This is the first March Break in three years with no lockdown restrictions at all and there is plenty going on around the city for those looking to make up for lost time.

With throngs of people coming into the GTA for activities and events, Destination Toronto says it might be worth planning in advance and taking advantage of deals and packages.

“There are a lot of people that are coming into the city now for March Break,” Kathy Motton, senior communications manager for Destination Toronto, told CP24. “There's so much to see and do happening all around the city. So you know, there's quite a few hotels that are offering March Break packages that can be booked, lots of options.”

She added that after years of lockdowns and restrictions it's great to see the vibrancy “back in our city again.”

“It is so needed,” she said.

If you’re scratching your head for things to do, here’s just a sample of activities (many of them free) that are on offer this March Break:

NOTE: See venue websites for full hours and ticket information

The City of Toronto has a full list of free exhibits and events at cultural spots around the city. Kids can play history detective at Fort York National Historic Site or take a free yoga workshop at the Scarborough Museum.

City pools will offer free leisure swimming during March Break. All indoor leisure skating programs at city facilities, including caregiver and tot, family skate and shinny, are free for all ages. Outdoor rinks are open, but skaters are advised to check conditions before heading out as they may be closed depending on the weather.

If your kids love animals, you can check some out at High Park or Riverdale Farm. The Toronto Zoo is open daily and has a complete list of March Break programming on its website.

Local Toronto Public Library branches have programs, workshops, books and more for kids and teens throughout the week. More information is available on the Toronto Public Library website.

Malls, parks and movie theatres will also be open throughout the week, including Toronto Island Park.

Many of the city’s usual landmarks have events happening throughout the week as well.

Ripley’s Aquarium will have extended hours for March Break, opening from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily

Nearby, the CN Tower is open from March 13 to 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and is offering activities designed by the Ontario Society of Professional Engineers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of March Break admission. People of all ages can build and test paper gliders, electrical circuits, buttons and your very own marble maze made out of LEGO.

If just a little LEGO is not enough, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre in Vaughan boats “millions of LEGO bricks under one roof!” Ticket information and opening hours are on their website.

The Ontario Science Centre will also be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., from March 11 to 19. People are advised to take transit if possible as parking is limited and to plan ahead using their online Schedule + Planner. Visitors can check out an IMAX movie or take in the exhibit, “Indigenous Ingenuity.”

The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) will have a variety of March Break activities, including live performances, “Ask me Anything” with ROM curators, hands-on activity tables, an exhibit on “T. rex: The Ultimate Predator” and more.

The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) has a variety of March Break activities on as well, including artmaking, family-friendly tours of the AGO collection, a drop-in film screening in Jackman Hall and maker stations throughout the gallery.

Toronto Comicon is back March 17-19 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and promises “a spectacular three-day Sci-Fi, Horror, Anime, and Gaming event.” Celebrity guests this year include Andy Serkis of Lord of the Rings, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and many other cast members from “The Boys,” Robbie Amell from “The Flash” and others.

Disney fans might want to check out the Disney Immersive Experience at Lighthouse Artspace (1 Yonge St.)

Those with a sweet tooth might appreciate some of the maple syrup attractions around town and farther afield.

Sugar Shack TO, presented by Redpath, is “a free, family-friendly, winter event on Toronto’s waterfront that celebrates all things maple.” It’s happening March 11-12 at Sugar Beach. Offerings include maple baked beans, maple cream cheese sandwiches, maple fudge and more. Admission is free.

If you don’t mind a bit of a drive, you can check out maple syrup season at Westfield Heritage Village in Rockton, about an hour west of the city. Online reservations are advised.

You can check out the Ontario government’s March Break page for a list of activities in the GTA and around Ontario, as well as the city’s website to see more March Break activities on around town.