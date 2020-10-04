Think twice before gathering for Thanksgiving, Dr. Tam says
Members of Nadia Lloyd's family are shown at an outdoor Thanksgiving gathering last weekend in Belleville, Ont., in this September 2020 handout photo. Lloyd started planning her family's annual Thanksgiving get-together months ago when COVID case numbers were under control across the country. The gathering was supposed to be a big deal, marking the first time her family -- split between Toronto and Montreal -- could spend a holiday together in nearly a year after missing Christmas to scheduling conflicts, and Easter to the global pandemic. Once COVID cases began rising again, Lloyd, a Toronto-based artist and designer, had to shift her plans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Nadia Lloyd
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 4, 2020 2:20PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Canada's top public health officer is urging people to plan ahead to make sure this year's Thanksgiving holiday is safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Theresa Tam says indoor gatherings should be kept small, especially in parts of the country where infection rates are high.
She says people celebrating outdoors should follow physical distancing guidelines and encouraged people to avoid sharing food and other objects during their meals.
Tam is also suggesting that Canadians opt for virtual Thanksgiving dinners instead of in-person gatherings.
Tam's suggestions come as new COVID-19 case numbers surge in several parts of the country, most notably Quebec and Ontario.
Quebec reported more than 1,000 new diagnoses for the third straight day on Sunday, while Ontario has recorded more than 500 cases every day for the past week.