A third coyote has been killed following a series of recent unprovoked attacks against humans in south central Burlington.

In a news release, the City of Burlington said it "eliminated" the “aggressive” animal on Tuesday morning “with the expertise of a certified wildlife control professional.” Halton police were also on hand “to ensure public safety and were ready to assist, if needed,” the city said.

The coyotes in question were reportedly identified “based on feedback and descriptions received from the residents that were attacked.”

Since late August, seven people in Burlington have fallen victim to unprovoked coyote attacks. The victims range in age from toddlers to seniors. The most attack happened on Saturday.

These incidents are the first reported coyote attacks on humans in that city.

“We believe we have eliminated the immediate threat to public safety from this family of coyotes responsible for the recent attacks. We know that will be a measure of relief to the community,” said Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, noting city staff would continue to patrol the area.

“We also continue to stress that the reason this group of coyotes became aggressive is because they had lost their fear of humans due to being fed – intentionally or unintentionally. Please ensure proper disposal of food waste. Intentional feeding, in particular, of any wildlife must stop for us to be able ensure the safety of our community.”

More to come.