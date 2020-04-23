

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A third death has now been reported at a Markham facility for vulnerable adults where ever resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti confirmed the death in a message posted to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, noting that the individual had been taken from Participation House to Markham Stouffville Hospital, where he ultimately passed away.

The man has not been publicly identified, though Scarpitti said that he was 70 years old.

“We are deeply saddened and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this heartbreaking loss,” he said.

Officials at Participation House had said last week that 37 of the 42 people who live at the facility for adults with physical and mental disabilities had tested positive for COVID-19. Data provided by York Region public health, however, now confirms that there have been confirmed cases among all 42 residents.

The facility has also said that there have been a dozen positive cases among staff.

At one point, the executive director of the facility said that they were down to 10 staff members from their usual compliment of 35 after a number of employees walked off the job amid concerns over the outbreak.

“The morale is terrible because people feel like no one is coming,” Shelley Brillinger told CP24 earlier this month.