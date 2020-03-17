

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A 27-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in the city’s Rexdale neighbourhood last year.

On May 1, 2019, Blain Gerrado Grindley was found by officers suffering from gunshot wounds inside a townhouse complex near John Garland and Humber College boulevards.

The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, investigators said they were looking into whether an altercation had taken place before officers arrived at the scene.

A few weeks after the shooting, two suspects turned themselves in to police.

On Tuesday, Breeana Bascombe was taken into custody in connection with the incident. She has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and is scheduled to appear in court on March 18, 2020.

A third suspect identified as 27-year-old Dayne Sitladeen, of Mississauga, remains outstanding. He is wanted for first-degree murder.

Police say he is “considered violent, armed and dangerous.”

“Call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday. “Police would like to remind members of the public that providing assistance to Dayne Sitladeen is an offence under the Criminal Code and police will seek the prosecution of anyone who provides assistance to him in a bid to evade arrest. The offence is called Accessory After The Fact and is punishable by up to 14 years in prison.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.