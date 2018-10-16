

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A third police officer and three more people have been charged in connection with an expansive corruption investigation that started earlier this year.

In January 2018, York Regional Police said it became aware of reports that a 44-year-old police officer may be “engaging in criminal activity.”

On Oct. 10, investigators alleged the officer was involved in a number of “criminal enterprises,” including attempted armed robbery, theft of a police shotgun and interfering in a traffic court case.

Police identified him as Const. Richard Senior, who spent 14 years with the York Regional Police. Senior is facing 30 charges.

A second officer, identified as 36-year-old York Regional Police Const. Timur Timerbulatov, was charged with one count of breach of trust and one count of unauthorized use of a computer in connection with this investigation.

Five others were also charged last week.

On Tuesday, York Regional Police said a Toronto police officer, identified as 42-year-old Det.-Const. Bryan Carreia, was charged with one count of obstructing justice and one count of breach of trust by a public officer, in connection with this investigation. The Barrie resident is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8.

Gordon Broadhead, of Burlington, Perry Coates, of Innisfil, and Michele Amoros, of Toronto, have also been charged in the investigation.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Det.-Sgt. Les Titleman at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6049 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).