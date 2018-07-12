

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing at an after-prom party in Mississauga in May.

The stabbing occurred at a residence in the area of Tradewind Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard in the early morning hours of May 26.

Police say the victim of the stabbing, identified by investigators as 19-year-old Mississauga resident Daniel Smith, was found at the home with “obvious signs of trauma” and was rushed to hospital but later died.

Neighbours previously said there were between 50 and 100 people at the home for a party that night.

Friends told reporters Smith was trying to break up a fight when he was stabbed.

With the help of Saskatchewan RCMP, police said a 17-year-old male was arrested Wednesday in connection with the case.

The suspect, who cannot be identified as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with murder and assault causing bodily harm, police said.

Two others have already been charged in the deadly stabbing.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm and second-degree murder on June 21.

An 18-year-old man, identified by police as Noor Mohamed, is facing one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

Anyone with new information about the case is asked to contact Peel Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.