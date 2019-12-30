

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say they have arrested a third suspect in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old man who was gunned down outside a Mississauga condo building in October.

Officers were called to a shooting outside of the building on Webb Drive at around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 22.

They arrived to find Mario Ibrahim of Stoufville suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders tried to save his life, but he died from his injuries.

According to police, Ibrahim was seated in a vehicle when a suspect walked up and fired at him multiple times before fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.

Investigators have said that two days before Ibrahim was fatally gunned down, he was the subject of another murder attempt that occurred while he was in a vehicle on Highway 401.

That incident occurred on Oct. 20. Police said that Ibrahim and a friend were leaving a business in Mississauga at around 1:35 a.m. and were travelling in a vehicle on Highway 401, approaching Highway 427, when a dark-coloured SUV pulled alongside the vehicle and shot at them several times.

The vehicle was struck multiple times, but nobody was injured in that incident.

Since Ibrahim’s killing, investigators have seized a brown 2012 Infinity IFX SUV which they allege was used in both the murder and the attempted murder. Police say the same vehicle has been tied to an armed robbery that took place at an adult entertainment club on Invader Crescent in Mississauga on Oct. 9.

On Dec. 4, a man and a woman – both from Mississauga – were arrested in connection with Ibrahim’s killing.

Brandon Drakes-Simons, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder. Melnee Christian, 24, was arrested in Calgary and returned to Ontario to face a first-degree murder charge.

In a news release, police said that 38-year-old Jason Williams of Brampton was arrested for first-degree murder in Brampton Monday morning. He was scheduled to make a court appearance Monday.

Investigators also said Monday that the investigation is ongoing and they anticipate further charges.

Police say that 34-year-old Justin Malcolm of Brampton is wanted for robbery and firearm-related offences in connection with the Oct. 9 club robbery.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact investigators.