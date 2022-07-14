A third suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man during an exceedingly violent Father’s Day in Toronto is now in custody, police say.

On the afternoon of June 19 in the area of Lotherton Pathway and Caledonia Road, south of Lawrence Avenue West, police say they were contacted after multiple reports of shots fired.

When police and paramedics arrived, they located a 24-year-old Jaron Williams with no vital signs suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

On July 3, two suspects identified as Jalen Campbell Brown and Justin Harker were detained by Montreal police.

Both 20-year-olds were charged with first degree murder.

On July 8, Toronto and London police officers searched an address in London, Ont. and say they secured additional evidence related to Williams’ killing.

On Wednesday, a third suspect police identified as Tafari Bezabeh, 19, of Toronto, was taken into custody.

He is also facing a charge of first-degree murder.

He appeared in in court at Toronto North Courts on Thursday morning.

Investigators in Toronto have said they are seeking up to four suspects in the incident, all whom were possibly seen fleeing in a 2010-2015 beige Chevrolet Equinox SUV.

Police are also probing whether Williams’ death is tied to another shooting that occurred a few kilometres away where a 43-year-old man was seriously injured.

- With files from CP24's Bryann Aguilar