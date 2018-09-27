

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released surveillance camera images of a third male suspect sought in connection to the death of a 42-year-old Toronto man who was pushed off a Parkdale apartment balcony during a fight earlier this month.

On Sept. 8 at 11:27 p.m., police were called to an apartment tower at 103 West Lodge Avenue, east of Lansdowne Avenue, for a report of a suspicious death.

They arrived to find the body of Chad Day lying on the driveway of the building.

An investigation revealed that there was a fight on a balcony above where Day’s body was found and he was pushed to his death.

On Sept. 12, two suspects identified as Lee Newelln, 30, and Christopher Small, 28, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Both men are from Hamilton.

On Thursday, police released images of a third man wanted in relation to Day’s death.

He is described as a black male, between 20 and 30 years-old, wearing a black “OVO” baseball hat, red sweater with white striping and dark coloured pants.

He was wearing wide-lens glasses and had some facial hair when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.