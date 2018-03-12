

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Police are searching for a third outstanding suspect near Highway 401 in Ajax after a bank robbery took place in Durham Region on Monday.

Durham Regional Police allege three suspects fled the scene after shots were fired during a bank robbery in Clarington.

The suspect vehicle was located in the area of Highway 401 near Salem Road after being abandoned on an eastbound ramp, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 on Monday afternoon.

Footage captured by the CP24 chopper showed police officers and members of the canine unit searching the area where the vehicle was abandoned.

Durham Regional Police Const. George Tudos confirmed to CP24 at around 5 p.m. on Monday that two of the three suspects had been taken into custody in connection with this investigation. He also said they two firearms were seized at the time.

No charges have been laid.

“We’re currently still seeking a third suspect and we have set up another perimeter and we’re going to be searching the area once again in efforts to try to locate a third suspect,” Tudos said.

Schmidt said roads were blocked off in the area to accommodate a ground search at the time.

“Our helicopter is on station there assisting with the ground search and that will continue,” he said. “Our canine units are there as well alongside Durham Regional Police’s support services and there will be more resources coming in and obviously uniformed officers to assist with the investigation.”

“This will be led primarily by Durham Regional Police but because the vehicle was located on Highway 401 obviously we’re going to assist with them.”

No injuries were reported in the alleged bank robbery.