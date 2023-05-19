‘This car thief didn’t stand a chance’: Video shows arrest of suspect in Toronto industrial park
York Regional Police are sharing the results of a car theft investigation using Air2, the YRP police helicopter.
In an eye-catching video shared to social media, representatives from YRP explained how they found a stolen vehicle, first spotted by an officer on rotation for Project ERASE, which is meant to combat street racing.
Using automated licence plate recognition software, the officer located a stolen vehicle, then reported it to other officers who could trail the vehicle aboard Air2.
Air2 followed the vehicle into an industrial area near Finch Avenue and Highway 400, and was able to monitor the driver even when they hid behind a building.
Officers on the ground soon made an arrest.
The driver of the vehicle is facing several charges, including possession of stolen property and driving while under suspension.