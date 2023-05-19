York Regional Police are sharing the results of a car theft investigation using Air2, the YRP police helicopter.

In an eye-catching video shared to social media, representatives from YRP explained how they found a stolen vehicle, first spotted by an officer on rotation for Project ERASE, which is meant to combat street racing.

Using automated licence plate recognition software, the officer located a stolen vehicle, then reported it to other officers who could trail the vehicle aboard Air2.

This car thief didn't stand a chance. Not when we had eyes on them from the sky & the road.



Using our Automated Licence Plate Recognition system, a Road Safety Bureau officer identified the vehicle as stolen. With the help of Air2, officers safely made the arrest. #CRSW2023 pic.twitter.com/cCMYX9W15Y — York Regional Police (@YRP) May 19, 2023

Air2 followed the vehicle into an industrial area near Finch Avenue and Highway 400, and was able to monitor the driver even when they hid behind a building.

Officers on the ground soon made an arrest.

The driver of the vehicle is facing several charges, including possession of stolen property and driving while under suspension.