As flight delays and lost luggage bring chaos to summer travel plans, Air Canada is advising travellers on how much time they should leave between connecting flights.

After Air Canada slashed their summer schedule by more than 15 per cent last week, they also bumped up their minimum advised duration between connecting flights.

“We have rejigged flights to give customers more time to catch their flights. As well, we have introduced policies so customers can change flights or standby early at no charge if that will give them more connecting time,” Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick told CTV News Toronto.

For those travelling internationally, and making a connection through Toronto, the airline has increased the amount of time they suggest leaving between connecting flights in most scenarios by 30 minutes.

Here’s the minimum duration Air Canada recommends on new bookings for travellers connecting through Toronto Pearson International Airport.

For passengers connecting in Toronto for travel within Canada, Air Canada now recommends at least 40 minutes to catch your second flight.

Air Canada suggests at least 1 hour and 10 minutes for passengers coming from another Canadian city to Toronto before heading to the U.S.

In the reverse scenario, when travelling from the U.S. to Canada with a connection in Toronto, a minimum of 1 hour and 40 minutes is advised.

For passengers coming from another Canadian airport with a connection in Toronto before heading to any other overseas destination, the airline suggests a 60-minute connection.

Sixty-minutes is also advised for travellers flying through Toronto from the U.S. to an international destination.

The minimum connection time for an international traveller arriving in Toronto before heading to another Canadian destination is slightly more technical. Air Canada generally suggests 1 hour and 15 minutes, but there is a two-hour recommendation until Sept. 6, 2022 for anyone arriving in Toronto and flying onward to Montreal from the following cities: Bogotá, Doha, Dubai, Grand Cayman, Mexico City, Puerto Plata , Punta Cana, San José, Santa Clara, Santiago, Seoul , Shanghai and Port of Spain.

International travellers heading to the U.S. through Toronto are suggested to leave 1 hour and 25 minutes between flights.

For a traveller coming from abroad and heading to an international destination, 60 minutes is suggested for a connection through Pearson.

What happens if I miss my flight?

When a flight is either delayed by more than three hours or cancelled, Air Canada will rebook a passenger on the next available flight on a “reasonable route” from the same airport. The rebooked flight will be within 48 hours of when the event that caused the delay or cancellation ended, the rules state.

In scenarios when multiple flights on an itinerary are delayed, causing a domino effect that leads to missed flights, eligibility for compensation is based on the disruption with the most significant contributing factor.

Ultimately, the airline will determine if the delay was within Air Canada’s control. For example, if extra time is needed for a catering or crew related error, that would be within Air Canada’s control. But, if there was a maintenance issue or weather related disruption, the passenger will not be eligible for compensation.

Compensation for delays and cancellations is calculated based on your arrival time at the final destination. For delays between 3 and 6 hours, a passenger will be eligible for $400. When delays rise to between 6 and 9 hours, that amount of money increases to $700. Delays that stretch 9 hours or more amount to $1,000.