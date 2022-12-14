Snow clearing equipment will be spread across Toronto today ahead of an anticipated winter storm that could drop as much as 15 centimetres of snow on the region.

The move is part of the city’s revised winter weather readiness plan, which will see salt trucks deployed as soon as snow starts sticking to the ground rather than wait for it to significantly accumulate.

A special weather statement issued Wednesday for the City of Toronto is forecasting “heavy snow, strong wind gusts and the risk of freezing rain” starting late Thursday morning.

About 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected, Environment Canada warns, with strong winds gusting up to 70 kilometres an hour.

“Snow is expected to begin over the area near noon Thursday, but may be preceded by a brief period of ice pellets or freezing rain. The snow will become heavy at times Thursday afternoon, particularly impacting the Thursday evening commute,” the statement reads.

“Slightly lower snowfall amounts are likely near the shoreline of Lake Ontario where snow may transition to rain. Snow will gradually taper to flurries Friday morning.”

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning, Mayor John Tory said they have 1,100 pieces of equipment “at the ready” to deal with the storm.

“People will see today some of that equipment being repositioned in different places around the city so it is literally ready to go to work on the streets and sidewalks,” he said. “I think the steps that are necessary will be taken.”

In November the city released its $109.5 million plan to ensure roads and sidewalks are cleared during the winter. The plan includes the use of new snow response technology and guidelines for winter readiness.

The city negotiated a new set of contracts for snow removal, Tory said, which will see salt trucks dispatched as soon as snow touches the ground.

It could take four to six hours to salt and plow major roads and expressways, while local roads could take between eight and 14 hours.

Tory added that since the new storm doesn’t appear to be “some sort of Armageddon,” it will be a good opportunity to test out new technology.

The new plan came after a severe blizzard that hit the Greater Toronto Area and parts of Ontario in mid-January, leaving up to 60 centimetres of snow on the ground in some regions.

Tory had to declare a “major snow storm condition” to remove the snow, which forced schools and major roadways to close across the city.

A city report found the snow removal cost the city more than $17 million, which is about 20 per cent of its annual winter maintenance budget.