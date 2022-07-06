Patrick Brown says he was kicked out of the Conservative Party leadership race in a “politically corrupt” move based on an anonymous allegation backed by supporters of rival Pierre Poilievre.

But some members of Brampton city council are now expressing concerns about whether city resources may have in fact been used on Brown’s campaign.

“My campaign did nothing wrong. And I can tell you if we heard of anything that was wrong, we would immediately address it,” Brown said Wednesday morning to CTV’s Evan Solomon in his first interview following his disqualification.

Brown, who is also the mayor of Brampton, was disqualified from the race late Tuesday night after the party’s Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC) said it learned of “serious allegations of wrongdoing” by the Brown campaign.

“The information provided to date by the Patrick Brown campaign did not satisfy concerns about their compliance with our Rules and Procedures and/or the Canada Elections Act. The Chief Returning Officer has therefore recommended to LEOC that LEOC disqualify Patrick Brown and earlier tonight LEOC agreed to do so,” Ian Brodie, LEOC chair, said in a written statement.

Brodie said the allegations are related to the financing rules in the Canada Elections Act, but provided no further details.

“Throughout the investigation into these allegations, the Chief Returning Officer and I have done our best to be fair to the Patrick Brown leadership campaign and provide them with the time they need to substantively refute these allegations,” Brodie said.

Broadie added that the party will be sharing its information with Elections Canada.

Brown, however, disputes the allegations and says the move is the party’s attempt to kick him out of the race in favour of Poilievre, the long-time Ottawa-area MP who is considered a front-runner in the race.

“Clearly the party establishment wanted Pierre. I'm shocked that they would take lengths this extraordinary to rob members of the party of a democratic election based on an anonymous complaint that we have no information on,” Brown said.

“They told our campaign there is an allegation that someone was being paid by a corporation to work on my campaign, but we have no information about who that was or who that corporation was. So it's impossible to respond to a phantom.”

Brown added that he was a candidate who called Poilievre out, which the party did not like.

“I don't think his campaign liked that. I don't think the party establishment liked that. His association with Pat King. I was the first person to call out that video of him with Pat King and Pat King’s history of hate and intolerance,” Brown said.

Brown added that the move is “politically corrupt” and unfounded based on an “anonymous allegation.”

“We said we have no idea what they're talking about. We need to know who the individual is, who the corporation is, and we could investigate.”

Brown’s campaign says it is in the process of consulting with its legal team.

On June 15, Rebel News reported allegations that City of Brampton employees were working on Brown’s leadership campaign during working hours, which are funded by taxpayers.

Brown denied the allegations and said his campaign made it clear that if any staff wanted to work for him, they would have to work outside of regular work hours.

“We said very clearly if you do so it should be in the evening or on the weekend, you can’t do so during work hours. And if anyone wanted to come to a campaign event during work hours, they had to take unpaid time off during work,” Brown told CP24 on Wednesday.

Brampton City Council was supposed to meet today to discuss the allegations, among other items, but councillors said the meeting was cancelled late last night. Councillors say this was the fourth straight meeting cancelled so far this year. The previous meetings were cancelled due to there not being enough councillors on hand to meet quorum.

'BRAMPTON'S REPUTATION IS REALLY SUFFERING'

Some City of Brampton councillors spoke to CP24 Wednesday morning and discussed the allegations against Brown and their disappointment with his service as leader of the city.

Deputy Mayor Martin Medeiros said a whistleblower came forward to some council members recently and presented information about resources being used towards Brown’s Conservative Party election.

“The City of Brampton’s reputation is really suffering. We've been dragged into a situation not (by) our decision,” Medeiros said.

“The City of Brampton should not be a second or third choice. This is not a place where people come to when everything else fails and the city of Brampton has to be brought into a positive light and has to be front and center in any decision making. And our concern right now is the reputational harm that it’s having, it's almost a cloud over city hall.”

Regional Councillor Gurpreet Singh Dhillon said he has heard from his constituents that they feel “ things are being covered up.”

CONSERVATIVE PARTY MEMBERS TO RECEIVE BALLOTS SOON

It is unclear if Brown’s name will appear on the Conservative Party leadership ballot when members receive it in the mail in the coming weeks.

The winner is expected to be announced at a convention in Ottawa on Sept. 10.

Brown says he’s disappointed that he will not be able to continue in the race.

“I'm disappointed because I did want to build a moderate inclusive Conservative Party, I was determined to build the Conservative party where it doesn't matter who you love, where you're born, the colour of your skin, what God you worship,” he said.

This is the second time Brown left a leadership race for the Conservatives, after he resigned in

2018 due to allegations of sexual misconduct that he denied.

Last week, the Conservative Party said about 675,000 members had signed up to vote for a new leader, what they described as an unprecedented number for any federal political party.

With files from the Canadian Press