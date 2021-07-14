Dundas Street, a major thoroughfare in Toronto named after a politician who played a role in delaying the abolition of the slave trade, will have a new name.

Toronto City Council voted Wednesday 17-7 in favour of renaming Dundas Street.

Before the vote, Mayor John Tory told council that renaming the street “is the right thing to do.”

“Because yes, it has symbolic importance to particular communities, but I think to all the people as a reaffirmation of what it is we're trying to build -- the kind of city we're trying to build, the kind of people we are, who we are, what we are here in Toronto,” Tory said.

“It is a moment in history where we can say that simply -- all we're saying is we are not going to continue to recognize and to honour someone who took the actions that he took at the time he did it that are so inconsistent with the values that we're trying to build up and celebrate today. That's what we're saying.”

City staff recommended last month the renaming of the street following an extensive study of academic research on Henry Dundas' role in abolition, which was found to be "in direct conflict" with Toronto's values of equity and inclusion.

The push to rename Dundas Street began last year when nearly 14,000 people signed a petition to change the name.

City Manager Chris Murray told CP24 last month that the city will have a new name for Dundas by the second quarter of 2022 through consultation with Black and Indigenous representatives.

"We're looking at 2022 to 2023 to first, select the new name, and then secondly to actually physically go and start to take down the name of Dundas on the street and the other symbols where it is used right now," Murray said.

He noted that the city is contemplating "potentially providing some assistance" to businesses that will be affected by the name change. Murray said there are about 4,000 businesses along Dundas Street and around 60 of them have "Dundas" in their names.