For the second time this month, Ontario school boards are putting plans in place as education workers across the province prepare to strike on Monday if a new deal is not reached with the government.

Once again, talks “broke down” with the province after the Ministry of Education’s latest offer, which included a $1 per hour raise each year. The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) said both sides agreed to the 3.5 per cent annual salary bump.

However, the union wants the Ford government to guarantee higher staffing levels and early childhood educators in every kindergarten class.

On Wednesday, CUPE announced they would strike as early as Monday if a new deal is not reached beforehand.

Here’s how major school boards across the GTA are reacting to the news:

TORONTO DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

If a strike takes place next week, the TDSB – the largest school board in the province – said it will shutdown starting on Monday.

“While we hope that an agreement will be reached and students and staff will be at school and work on Monday, should this strike occur, all TDSB schools will be closed for in-person learning for all students,” the TDSB said in a late afternoon release on Wednesday.

Without 15,000 support staff, the school board said they can’t guarantee schools will be “safe and clean.”

If the strike takes place, the TDSB will pivot to synchronous learning and distribute devices to students who need them as soon as possible.

Read the board's full statement on the strike here.

TORONTO CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The TCDSB has solidified a contingency plan if their support staff walk off the job. On Wednesday, they announced their schools will close starting on Monday and students will have access to remote synchronous learning, if a strike takes place.

“We know this time will be challenging for our students and families and we pray that a negotiated settlement can be reached,” TCDSB said in a statement.

For students who do not have devices for remote learning at home, the board is asking for parents to get in contact with their schools.

Read the board's full statement on the strike here.

YORK REGION DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

With 4,000 caretakers, maintenance staff and education assistants set to strike next week, YRDSB announced their schools will close on Monday.

“Families are strongly encouraged to make alternate arrangements for their children prior to the strike. Parents are asked to remind students to take personal belongings home on Thursday in anticipation of the potential full withdrawal of services occurring,” a YRDSB update said.

Read the board's full statement on the strike here.

YORK CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

If CUPE resumes job action, YCDSB said it will move to virtual learning as of Monday. Students will continue their normal schedules in this remote format.

“We know that it is very stressful for families and staff to consider the possibility of not having classroom instruction again. The safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our main priority. We will continue to provide you with updates as we learn more,” they said in a statement to parents.

Read the board's full statement on the strike here.

PEEL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The PDSB said it will close and students will participate in remote learning on Monday if education workers strike.

The school board said approximately 2,500 full time and casual staff will be absent if they walk off the job.

PDSB is asking families to reach out to their schools to organize picking up technology for their children.

Read the board's full statement on the strike here.

HALTON CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

On Monday, all HCDSB schools will close and shift gears to remote learning for the duration of the potential strike.

The school board will confirm the final plan no later than Monday at 6:30 a.m.

Read the board's full statement on the strike here.

CONSEIL SCOLAIRE CATHOLIQUE MONAVENIR

Csc MonAvenir said their schools will close on Monday and they will pursue synchronous learning via Google Meet.

Parents are asked to get in contact with their schools if their child needs a Chromebook.

HAMILTON-WENTWORTH DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

A decision on plans for next week is pending for HWDSB schools.

However, the board said they will provide an update on Thursday in a “timely manner” to keep families informed.

Read the board's full statement on the strike here.

HAMILTON-WENTWORTH CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

In the event of a mass walkout, HWCDSB said schools will shutdown and transition to online learning. Students who need devices are asked to get in contact with their principals by Friday.

“We regret any disruption and/or inconvenience this may cause and pray that this complex matter is resolved as soon as possible in the best interest of students, staff and families,” HWCDSB said.

Read the board's full statement on the strike here.

DUFFERIN PEEL CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARDS

The DPCDSB is planning to close on Monday and pivot to remote learning for the duration of a potential strike. The board is asking for parents to reach out to their schools if their child needs a device.

“Our goal is to provide one device per family on a grade level priority basis. Please know that there is a limited number of devices available at each school. In locations where there are not enough devices, teachers will provide packages of learning materials for students to take home or parents/guardians can pick up from the school on Friday, November 18 or on the morning of Monday, November 21.”

Read the board's full statement on the strike here.

At this point in time, Halton District School Board and Durham District School Board have not publicly provided plans in the case of job action next week.