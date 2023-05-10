Emergency alerts will ring out on Ontario phones today.

On May 10, test alerts will sound off on the radio, television, and compatible wireless devices at 12:55 p.m.

The emergency alert system will blare across various screens to ensure the system’s readiness when there is an actual emergency occurring.

In all provinces and territories except for Alberta and Quebec, devices will ring out at various times throughout the late morning and afternoon.

Alert Ready, Canada’s emergency alert system, says only authorized government agencies can issue alerts.

Emergency alerts can be issued for a variety of life-threatening situations, ranging from air quality statements, natural disasters, amber alerts, and terrorist threats, to name a few.

Ahead of any potential emergency, the Ontario government advises devising a plan for everyone in your household, building an emergency kit, and staying informed should an emergency take place.

Canadians can expect another emergency test alert to sound off later this year on Nov. 15.