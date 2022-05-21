This is where the winning tickets for Lotto Max were bought in Ontario
FILE - A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Share:
Published Saturday, May 21, 2022 2:33PM EDT
While no one has won the $70 million jackpot, multiple Ontario residents can now say they are a million dollars richer after winning other prizes.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission said Saturday that two people from the Greater Toronto Area purchased a winning $1-million Maxmillions ticket. One ticket was sold in Toronto while the other was sold in the Dufferin and Peel area.
Two $500,000 Maxmillions tickets were also purchased in Mississauga and Toronto.
A St. Catharines store sold the Lotto Max second prize-winning ticket worth 472,153.30 while a $1-million Encore ticket was sold in London.
The OLG estimates that 16 $1-million prizes were won in Tuesday’s Lotto Max. Players are being encouraged to check their tickets on the OLG website or app.