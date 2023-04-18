Chandler Levack likes movies.

The Toronto filmmaker’s breakout film, “I Like Movies,” premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, quickly grabbing the attention of Oscar-winning screenwriter and director, Sarah Polley. The film went on to win four awards at the 2022 Vancouver Film Critics Circle Awards, as well as a nod for Best Editing at the Canadian Screen Awards earlier this week.

Set in the early 2000s in Burlington, Ont., “I Like Movies” follows Lawrence Kweller, a neurotic, knowledgeable, film-obsessed teenager on the cusp of adulthood. University looms in the not-so-distant future, but Lawrence knows he’ll be okay: he has the talent and the brains to make his dreams of a career in cinema come true. Sure, he’s struggling to connect with the people around him, and his film obsession is preventing him from making many friends.

But at least he has movies.

And Levack, with Polley as her cheerleader, is just getting started.

“She’s a hero of mine,” said Levack on Polley. “She’s been an incredible supporter. I sent her a link to my film, and she watched it, and she sent me the kindest, most encouraging, most effusive email. The day after she won an Oscar, she posted a picture of herself holding her Oscar with Florence Pugh, but then she also said to go see ‘I Like Movies.’ It’s just been amazing to have that support. She’s the best publicist in the world.”

Speaking with CP24.com earlier this week, Levack said she believes that Canadian cinema is at a “really incredible time.”

“You’re starting to see this younger generation make change. It’s happening. It’s cool…I’m inspired by my immediate community of peers,” she said.

Levack is also an occasional film critic for the Globe and Mail, a practice she says complements her own filmmaking.

“I really hope I can continue both practices,” she said. “Making films has certainly made me a much better critic, because I understand the craft of it. Because I know how hard it is to make anything, let alone something great….when you engage with other filmmakers critically, you learn so much about your taste, and your assessment of what’s important to you in a movie. I’m at a bit of a crossroads about it, a little bit of an identity crisis.”

As Canadian film continues to evolve, Levack said she hopes the landscape becomes more sustainable for early-career artists.

“There needs to be more support for filmmakers to build and create works over their careers,” she said. “It’s not just, like, ‘wow, congratulations, you’ve got $125,000 to make your first feature.’ You have many queer, non-binary, female filmmakers making movies, which is great, but making them on these tiny budgets, which aren’t sustainable in terms of being able to pay your crew adequately, and being able to pay yourself. There needs to be better support, and more resources for these emerging voices.

“I want to see more prolific careers over time. And better marketing for those movies when they’re in theatres. There’s a stigma around Canadian film, and there’s this huge waste of talent and resources. There are amazing movies that deserve to be seen by as wide an audience as possible,” Levack added.

On National Canadian Film Day on April 19, Levack will be in Argentina, screening her film and speaking on a panel about being a Canadian filmmaker. It’s an honour she said she never could have expected as recently as two years ago.

“When I was making my film, I was hauling out old computer from an empty Blockbuster, choking on asbestos. I never thought I’d be presenting my film in Buenos Aires. It’s super exciting,” she said.

“I love Canadian films, and I’m honoured to be part of this community,” she continued. “We’ve only just scratched the surface of what kinds of stories are out there, and what really spectacular voices are still to come. I can’t wait for the next ten years.”