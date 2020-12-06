A Thorncliffe Park early learning school has been ordered to close for a week as the investigation continues into the more than two dozen cases at an adjoining elementary school.

Toronto District School Board tweeted Sunday night that Fraser Mustard Early Learning School will be closed to students and staff until Dec. 14.

It is to “allow TPH time to finish investigating & conduct additional COVID-19 testing,” the TDSB said.

The school is located adjacent to Thorncliffe Park Public School, where 26 cases among students and staff members were uncovered last week following asymptomatic testing.

The cases prompted the East York school to close until Wednesday.

More to come.